Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast, South Washington Coast
13
High Wind Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast
High Wind Warning
until WED 1:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, Southwest Interior
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:32 PM PST, Whitman County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:09 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 10:00 AM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM PST, Franklin County
Flood Watch
until WED 6:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Advisory
until WED 4:30 PM PST, Asotin County, Garfield County, Spokane County, Whitman County

Google apologizes for controversial definition of 'Jew' on search engine

By Greg Wehner and Greg Norman
Published 
Technology
FOX News
872d0f70-In this photo illustration a Google logo seen displayed on a article

POLAND - 2022/12/02: In this photo illustration a Google logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Google responded to controversy surrounding the definition of "Jew" that appeared as a result on the popular search engine on Tuesday, offering its apologies.

When the word "Jew" was searched on Google on Tuesday morning, the word was defined as an offensive verb, at least until about 1 p.m.

Specifically, the top definition that appeared in Google’s search results described the word "Jew" as to "Bargain with someone in a miserly or petty way," with the origin being "in reference to old stereotypes associating Jewish people with trading and money lending."

JEWISH ADVOCACY GROUPS, CRITICS REACT AFTER GOOGLE'S DEFINITION FOR THE WORD ‘JEW’ SHOWED OFFENSIVE TERMS

Google Search Liaison Danny Sullivan took to Twitter to say sorry on behalf of the search engine company, while also offering an explanation.

"Our apologies," Sullivan tweeted. "Google licenses definitions from third-party dictionary experts. We only display offensive definitions by default if they are the main meaning of a term. As this is not the case here, we have blocked this & passed along feedback to the partner for further review."

Fox News Digital sought a statement from Google as to why the search for the word "Jew" was listing an "offensive" verb as the top definition, before it recently was switched back to the noun definition.

In response, Google turned the attention to Sullivan’s tweet and a help center article about how Google sources definitions on Search.

According to the Google representative, dictionary boxes show definitions from third-party expert sources. The representative also said Google does not create, write or modify definitions, adding the results do not reflect the opinions of Google.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG TAKES HEAT FOR REPEATING ‘INCENDIARY’ HOLOCAUST REMARKS 

"We license definitions, which include examples, similar and opposite words, and origins, from third-party experts who compile dictionaries," the representative noted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Read more on this story from FOX News