Good News Only: Someone in WA won $754.6M Powerball, Mariners open new facility, Geno Smith awarded by NFL

Someone in Washington state won Powerball's $754.6 million lottery ticket, and the Fred Meyer's that sold it donated $50,000 to a local food bank. The Seattle Mariners are opening a new training facility across the street from T-Mobile Park, and Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Here are FOX 13's top stories of the week; good news only.

Washington's Lottery reveals where winning $754.6 million Powerball ticket was sold

The winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot—the fifth largest in history—was sold at a Western Washington grocery store, the state lottery confirmed Monday.

According to Washington's Lottery, the big ticket was sold at the Fred Meyer in Auburn, located at 801 Auburn Way N. The supermarket will get a $50,000 selling bonus from the state lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Auburn Fred Meyer that sold winning Powerball ticket donates $50K to food bank

The Fred Meyer store that recently sold a $754 million winning jackpot ticket announced that they would be giving their $50,000 bonus to the Auburn Food Bank.

The donation will provide about 66,000 meals to the community, according to a press release.

Mariners set to open event space, training facility across from T-Mobile Park

The Seattle Mariners announced on Wednesday plans to open a new event space and a new baseball and softball training facility across the street from T-Mobile Park.

The entire development will be called The Boxyard and includes the Hatback Bar & Grille and Steelheads Alley, which opened last summer at the site of the former Pyramid Brewery & Alehouse.

The training facility will offer eight batting cages and an open field space. It will host clinics and camps, Little League events, kids’ parties, corporate events, and pregame activities ahead of Mariners, Sounders and Seahawks games.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith named NFL Comeback Player of the Year

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harr Expand

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year following his breakthrough season in Seattle after six years spent as a backup.

The award is voted on by a panel of 50 media members who cover the NFL regularly and are compiled by the Associated Press. Smith also previously took home Comeback Player of the Year honors from the Pro Football Writers' Association along with their Most Improved Player of the Year award.

Kirkland's Valentine's Day Dash at Marina Park brings awareness on organ donations

The city of Kirkland's Valentine's Day Dash kicked off on Saturday, and more than 200 people participated to raise awareness for organ donations.

Saturday marked the fourth year of the Valentine's Day Dash, which is a 5-K run at Marina Park. This is the second time the event was held in this location.

"I started Alexander Hope with my family after my brother Alexander suffered from an undiagnosed and then misdiagnosed heart condition. He ended up needing a heart transplant at 19," said Chaffey.

Chaffey says the fund run benefits Alexander Hope and provides lifesaving heart screenings at local schools.

