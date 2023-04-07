Good News Only: $30k raised for Pierce Co. humane society; Kraken land playoffs spot;

article

Over $30,000 raised for The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County; Seattle Kraken have spot in Stanley Cup Playoffs; Washington clinics conducting nationwide trial for vaccine to treat canine cancer; ‘Invaluable’ American flag recovered for Tennessee family after deadly tornado.

'Poorly Drawn Pets' raises $30k for The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County

In about 30 hours, The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County raised more than $30,000 from donations for its "Poorly Drawn Pets" event.

Lindsey Heaney, the director of communications for The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County, said they had about 1,000 people submit pet photos from across the world. At the shelter on Friday, dozens of volunteers and staff were hard at work sketching out pet portrait masterpieces.

Kraken clinch historic playoff berth

The Seattle Kraken are officially headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in franchise history!

Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann each had a goal and two assists, and Matty Beniers scored a goal with an assist as well as the Kraken cruised to a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes to punch their ticket into the postseason.

Washington clinics conducting nationwide trial for vaccine to treat canine cancer

Learning that your dog has cancer is devastating, but a vaccine being tested in Washington could give you more time with your pet.

The treatment was developed by a research team at Yale University. The trial is open to pets nationwide, but it's only being administered at Bridge Animal Referral Center (BARC) in Edmonds and the Washington State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Pullman.

For one dog, the treatment extended his life three and a half years.

‘Invaluable’ American flag recovered for Tennessee family after deadly tornado

The Pinckney family lost their home on March 31, after a tornado and heavy winds swept across the property, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Missing among the rubble was an American flag that was placed on the casket at Pinckney's grandfather's funeral. Pinckney said his grandmother, who died in the tornado, wanted to be buried with it.

According to FOX 13, first responders helped the family search the rubble for hours to locate the flag.

