Good News Only: Playoff-bound Kraken, Space Needle paint job, paraglider emergency landing

The Seattle Kraken are heading to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in franchise history, and it's only their second year – but the way they did it is as impressive as the accomplishment itself. Officials announced the Space Needle will return to its regular ‘Astronaut White’ paint job, marking the end of the ‘Galaxy Gold’ 60-year anniversary celebration. And a paraglider soaring in the Issaquah area makes a split-second landing decision after being blown off course.

Here are the top feel-good stories of the week; Good News Only.

Commentary: The Kraken’s method to earning playoff spot is as impressive as the accomplishment itself

We’ve got about a week to build up the Kraken’s first playoff appearance in franchise history, and just under two weeks to build up their first playoff game at home – and won’t that be a sight!

For now though, we can’t gloss over the accomplishment itself, given the way it was done.

Not only did the Kraken earn a spot in the postseason in just their second season, but they did so without sacrificing their future at any step of the way. They rarely overreached or overpaid, sticking to a long-term plan that didn’t necessarily guarantee success so quickly, but prevented against future suffering in exchange for short-term gain.

Dre'Mont Jones said Seahawks showed him respect Denver didn't in move to Seattle

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 11: Dre'Mont Jones #93 of the Denver Broncos reacts in the first half of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on December 11, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images Expand

Defensive end Dre'Mont Jones said the strong push made by the Seattle Seahawks in free agency combined with his fit in the team's defense is what pushed him to sign with the team after four years with the Denver Broncos.

"Seattle kind of came in almost out of nowhere," Jones said on Monday. "We had a good set of teams who we were talking to, just trying to finalize what was going on and what the terms were going to be. Seattle came in hot. They showed a lot of interest and that kind of motivated me to come here more and more."

The Space Needle will be repainted 'Astronaut White' in May

For those who absolutely adore the Seattle Space Needle's ‘Galaxy Gold’ paint job honoring the iconic structure's 60-year anniversary, this may not necessarily be "good news". For those who despise the orange top, the ‘Astronaut White’ repainting, scheduled to happen in May, will be a breath of fresh air.

Either way, the people who will harness in and paint the first strokes of Astronaut White will be the top fundraisers for the annual ‘Base 2 Space’ charity stair climb – which raises money for life-saving research for Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. That's good!

Paraglider makes emergency landing on I-90 in Issaquah

A paraglider is lucky to be alive after making an emergency landing on I-90 Wednesday afternoon.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, at around 2:30 p.m., a paraglider soaring through the Issaquah area had to make a midair decision after being blown off course.

VIDEO: Pack of 14 huskies roaming Pierce County rescued; humane society asking for donations and adopters

A pack of over a dozen husky mix-breeds have been roaming in the Ashford community for over a month. The pack was recently rescued and are now receiving care before they can get to their forever home.

Siamang to make public debut at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

Meet Remy – the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium's newest addition.

Remy who is a 6-year-old siamang is making his debut at the Tacoma zoo this weekend and will be a companion for Dudlee, the zoo's female siamang who lost her long-term companion Cho Cho to old age. Cho Cho died at 54 years old, and he was the oldest siamang on record in the United States.

