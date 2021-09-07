Gonzaga men's basketball coach cited for DUI in Idaho

article

Gonzaga University men's basketball coach Mark Few was cited on suspicion of driving under the influence in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on Labor Day, according to multiple reports.

According to a police report obtained by KXLY, Few was stopped by officers for driving erratically. He allegedly showed several signs of intoxication and refused to complete a field sobriety test, KXLY reported.

Few allegedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.120. Anything above a 0.08 is above the legal limit.

The Spokesman-Review reported that Few was stopped around 8 p.m. on Monday at North Fourth Street and East Hanley Avenue in Dalton Gardens.

It's unclear what the citation could mean for Few in terms of remaining at Gonzaga. Few has coached the men's team for 22 seasons.

The university has yet to address the incident.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram