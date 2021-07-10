Golden Gardens and Alki Beach closing early for rest of the summer to deter violence

After several violent incidents, as well as other illegal activity, the city has decided to close both Golden Gardens and Alki Beach an hour and a half early each night for the remainder of the summer.

In the last couple of months, there have been several violent events at Seattle Beaches.

On June 29th, one person was killed in a shooting, three others were injured at Alki Beach.

On June 12, two people were injured in a shooting at Golden Gardens.

On May 30th, police made several arrest and recovered a gun at Alki Beach during a large party.

City officials say enough is enough. Due to these incidents, as well as other complaints and problems, the city will close Golden Gardens and Alki Beach at 10 p.m. for the rest of the summer.

The normal time the beaches close is 11:30 p.m. These early closures will last until September 12.

It’s a change the city hopes improves the lives of the folks who live along Alki Beach and deter the sort of crimes that have plagued the first few weeks of summer, but some people feel the early closures will not have much impact.

"Fires are still out here. People are still out here gathering, hanging out, and doing everything. So, I have not seen them actively enforce closing the beach early so i don’t know what those measures are doing," said Zack Boucher.

During the weekend of the Fourth of July, the city imposed the same early closures. Not seeing changes then, Boucher says the only way he thinks anything will actually happen, is if there are repercussions for breaking the rules.

"There needs to be enforcement. They just need to have a police presence out here to stop it," he said.

Staff with the city says Seattle Police will enforce the closures. Officers will patrol the beach at 10 p.m. asking people to leave if they remain on the sand.

All beach activities must be finished by 10 p.m. However, bonfires must be extinguished a half-hour earlier at 9:30 p.m.

