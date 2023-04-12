Gold Bar property owner shoots alleged scrap metal thief twice, investigation underway

Deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Gold Bar on Tuesday.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), at around 6:35 p.m., deputies responded to the 14500 block of Wallace Lake Rd. for reports of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a 60-year-old victim laying in the road with gunshot wounds in the chest and the leg. The victim was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center for treatment, and authorities believe he is likely to survive his injuries.

After investigating the scene, authorities learned that the man who shot the victim was a nearby property owner. The 65-year-old man told authorities he was walking his dog when he spotted the 60-year-old stealing scrap metal from his property.

After confronting the man, a physical altercation broke out and the property owner fired two rounds at the victim.

The SCSO says the property owner was detained, but was released after being interviewed.

RELATED: 2 armed men steal woman's car in Auburn, search underway

RELATED: Seattle police find body in Renton woods while searching for missing woman Leticia Martinez

This is a developing story as an investigation remains underway.