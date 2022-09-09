Goat Rocks Fire: Firefight continues near Packwood

Crews are continuing to fight the Goat Rocks Fie in Lewis County which started in August but forced evacuations mid September.

The fire grew rapidly over the weekend of Sept. 9 and about 1,200 residents were impacted.

Highway 12 and State Route 123 reopened in both directions on Sept. 11.

The Timberline community to the south of Highway 12 is reduced to a Level 2, which is "Be Set" to evacuate.

All other areas including, Timberline community to the north of Highway 12, Goat Rocks, High Valley and Packwood proper are reduced to a Level 1 and to "Be Ready" to evacuate.

Earlier in September, evacuees were told to head to the White Pass School, located at 516 Silverbrook Road in Randle. Small animals are welcome at the school and for large animals, residents should contact Lewis County Emergency Management, and they are coordinating shelter locations.

The fire, which has burned nearly 3,700 acres, was initially knocked down quickly, though firefighters could not reach full containment, because of the steep terrain.

The Gifford Pinchot National Forest - U.S. Forest Service