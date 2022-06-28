'Go now' wildfire evacuations in place near Soap Lake

article

The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) has placed level three evacuation notices for areas near Soap Lake Tuesday afternoon, due to a wildfire that started spreading Tuesday afternoon.

According to the GCSO, the evacuation notice, which means ‘go now’, was in effect at 2:47 p.m. Authorities are reporting a wildfire burning near Soap Lake, just north of Ephrata, that is growing rapidly and approaching homes. At around 1:45 p.m. a level two evacuation was in place, though it has since been upgraded.

The Level 3 evacuation notice is in effect for people in the following areas of Grant County, Washington:

21000 block Rd D.5 NE

Area of Road D.5 NE and 20.6 NE

Area of Road D.5 NE and 20.7 NE

East of Soap Lake

Authorities are urging anyone living in these areas to leave immediately without delay. Law enforcement will be going door-to-door making sure everyone knows to evacuate.

The GCSO is asking people living in this area to follow their social media pages for more information about shelter locations. Pets are allowed, though officials are asking that evacuees bring leashes, crates or cages. The Red Cross shelters will not accept pets.

To subscribe to emergency text message alerts to your cell phone, text GCSHERIFF to 888777.

Authorities will warn and advise you which roads or paths you should take to get out of the area or area.

This is a developing story.