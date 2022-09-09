VIDEO: 'Go now' evacuations issued due to wildfire in Lewis County

article

Lewis County officials have issued Level 3 and level 2 evacuations for areas near the Goat Rocks Wilderness Area, due to a wildfire that grew rapidly Friday afternoon.

According to Lewis County Emergency Management (LCEM), communities in Goat Rock, High Valley and Timberline are under level 3 evacuations, which means ‘go now’. People in these areas have been asked to evacuate to White Pass School. The Packwood area is under level 2 evacuations, which means people need to be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

As of 2:00 p.m., the Goat Rocks Fire has burned 150 acres, and is allegedly spreading. Officials say the fire first started by a lightning strike in the Goat Rocks wilderness area on Aug. 9. The fire was initially knocked down quickly, though firefighters could not reach full containment, because of the steep terrain.

The LCEM says eastbound U.S. 12 between milepost 131.4 near Skate Creek Rd. to milepost 151 near White Pass summit are closed until further notice. Officials are asking the public to use an alternate route and expect delays.

The National Park Service (NPS) at Mount Rainier also issued a traffic alert regarding the wildfire. They are saying that since U.S. 12 is closed, it will not be possible for drivers to enter or exit using SR 123 in the southwest corner of Mount Rainier. The NPS is asking the public to prepare to enter and exit the park on SR 410 to the north or east near Chinook Pass, or southwest on SR 706 near the Nisqually entrance.

This is a developing story.