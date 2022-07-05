'Go now' evacuation notices cancelled for Grant County after wildfire concerns
QUINCY, Wash. - A level 3 "go now" evacuation notice was canceled near the Frenchman Coulee climbing area (near 21935 Vantage Road SW in Quincy).
The notice was issued to evacuate those in danger of a wildfire.
You can get emergency text alerts from Grant County by texting GCSHERIFF to 888777.
Map of the evacuation area from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
