'Go now' evacuation notices cancelled for Grant County after wildfire concerns

A level 3 "go now" evacuation notice was canceled near the Frenchman Coulee climbing area (near 21935 Vantage Road SW in Quincy).

The notice was issued to evacuate those in danger of a wildfire.

You can get emergency text alerts from Grant County by texting GCSHERIFF to 888777.

Map of the evacuation area from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

