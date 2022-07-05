Expand / Collapse search

'Go now' evacuation notices cancelled for Grant County after wildfire concerns

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Wildfires
FOX 13 Seattle

QUINCY, Wash. - A level 3 "go now" evacuation notice was canceled near the Frenchman Coulee climbing area (near 21935 Vantage Road SW in Quincy).

The notice was issued to evacuate those in danger of a wildfire. 

You can get emergency text alerts from Grant County by texting GCSHERIFF to 888777.

Map of the evacuation area from the Grant County Sheriff's Office. 

This is a developing story. FOX 13 will have more information as it becomes available. 