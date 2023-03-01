'Go back to your country:' Man arrested for hate crime after throwing rocks, using racially-biased comments

article

Seattle Police have arrested a man who allegedly threw rocks at a man sitting in a parked car and using racially-biased hate comments while threatening people.

On Feb. 28, a 34-year-old man called police to report that a stranger was throwing several cement rocks at his car while he was sitting inside. The suspect also yelled "go back to your country" as he continued to throw rocks at the victim's car, the victim told police.

A witness nearby told police that they overheard the suspect say, "I'm gonna kill that dude," referring to the man in the car.

The 51-year-old suspect was located in the Wallingford neighborhood, where the alleged incident took place.

Police later learned that the suspect was also involved in several racially-charged incidents earlier that day. In those instances, he also heard saying "go back to your country" while holding a knife in his hand and threatening to shoot people. These incidents happened near the Seattle waterfront.

The suspect was arrested and booked into King County Jail for suspicion of a hate crime.