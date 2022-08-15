Trump election probe: Giuliani now a 'target' of Fulton special grand jury

Two days before he is set to appear before the Fulton County special purpose grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Rudy Giuliani's legal team has learned he is now a "target" of the probe.

Attorney Robert Costello confirmed to FOX 5 that Fulton County Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade called his Georgia-based attorney, Bill Thomas, to notify him Monday.

Previously, Giuliani had only been identified as a "material witness."

The former New York Mayor testified before a Georgia State Senate committee in December 2020 and made claims that election workers had committed fraud as they counted ballots inside State Farm Arena. Those allegations were quickly debunked by the secretary of state's office.

"It's your responsibility if a false and fraudulent count is submitted to the United States government," Giuliani warned state lawmakers.

According to court filings, the special grand jury subpoenaed Giuliani on July 5. He was directed to appear before the New York Supreme Court on July 13 to address or challenge the court order. When Giuliani did not show up, they scheduled him to appear before the special grand jury in Fulton County on August 9.

Giuliani's attorneys filed an emergency motion asking a Fulton County Superior Court judge to push back Giuliani's testimony or make other special arrangements because of a recent medical procedure. They said he was not yet cleared for air travel.

The judge, however, suggested Giuliani make alternate travel arrangements and appear on August 17.