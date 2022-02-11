Girl under age 10 becomes first child in Pierce County to die of COVID-19

A Lakewood girl became the first person under age 18 to die of COVID-19 in Pierce County.

Officials with the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said the girl had multiple underlying health conditions.

"This sad news of this young girl’s death reminds us that we need to use all the best public health practices to protect each other from COVID-19," said Director of Health Anthony L-T Chen, MD, MPH. "COVID-19 will continue to be with us for some time. Making healthy choices and getting vaccinated are the best ways to help our community recover."

Only 19% of children ages 5-11 are vaccinated in Pierce County, according to the health department. That makes them the least-vaccinated group of eligible people.

Health officials say people who have not been vaccinated in Pierce County are:

3 times more likely to be infected with COVID-19

10 times more likely to be hospitalized

9 times more likely to die

