Girl Scouts announce new, French toast-inspired cookie for 2021 season

article

The Girl Scouts of the USA announced a new, French toast-inspired cookie, which will join the 2021 season line-up.

"Toast-Yay!" is a French toast-inspired cookie dipped in icing.

According to the Girl Scouts, the cookie season returns in January, but start dates could vary by location.

The Girl Scouts wrote that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization launched a new online platform, Girl Scouts Cookie Care, to let customers order cookies for delivery or donate cookies as the pandemic became widespread.



In the 2021 season, Girl Scouts will use the online platforms as well as “virtual cookie booths” on social media (with parental supervision). Many girls will offer socially distant or contactless sales and delivery options. If local guidelines allow and it’s safe to do so, in-person sales may also be available in certain areas.

For more information, click here.