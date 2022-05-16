Girl at center of Washington AMBER Alert was never missing, police say

An 8-year-old Seattle girl at the center of an AMBER Alert on May 16 was at her father's house the entire time, according to police.

Seattle Police said the girl's mother reported that she was in the car on Aurora Ave. N. with a man and her daughter when she got out of the car. The man got into the driver's seat and took off, she said.

An hours-long AMBER Alert was issued for that missing girl before she was found around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

On Tuesday, Seattle Police told FOX 13 News that the girl was never missing. They said the mother was either lying or confused.

The girl was at her father's house the whole time, according to police.

Advertisement

Ultimately, police thanked the public for helping spread the word and the good news is the girl was never in danger.