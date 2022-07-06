Expand / Collapse search
Girl, 14, killed in Tacoma drive-by shooting

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1:39PM
Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - A 14-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon in Tacoma.

According to Tacoma Police, the shooting happened at South 19th and Martin Luther King Jr. Way at about noon. 

Police said young people were in a car near 19th and MLK Jr. Way when someone shot at them. A 14-year-old girl was struck and died at the scene.

Police said the area was an active scene and people are being asked to stay out of the area. 

Detectives and forensic investigators were collecting evidence.

No further details have been released. 

This is a developing story, and will be updated. 