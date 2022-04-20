Gig Harbor Police shoot at, arrest man who pointed a shotgun at officers in Purdy

Gig Harbor Police shot at and arrested a man who pointed a shotgun at officers while they were serving a No-Contact Order at his mobile home Tuesday evening.

According to Gig Harbor Police Department, at around 4:45 p.m., an uncooperative man confronted officers and Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies when they arrived at his mobile home across the street from King Glory Lutheran Church.

Authorities say the 35-year-old suspect went back into his house and came out holding a shotgun -- aiming it at officers. One officer shot at and missed the suspect. The suspect ran behind a nearby mobile home, and officers took him into custody without incident.

The suspect has been booked into the Pierce County Jail on two counts of Assault in the first degree. Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is handling the criminal investigation.

Neither the officers nor the suspect were injured in the incident.

