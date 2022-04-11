Gig Harbor Police seeks 3 theft suspects accused of stealing $6,000 in merchandise

article

Gig Harbor Police need help identifying three theft suspects.

Authorities say three people stole more than $6,000 from a store on April 4, but did not specify which store. All three were suspects were captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Federici at (253) 853-2421, case number 22-094-01984.

RELATED: 2 suspects steal contractor’s truck in North Seattle

READ MORE: Lori Vallow fit to stand trial in kids’ slayings, will be arraigned on murder charges: judge

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: