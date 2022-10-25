Gig Harbor Police seek help identifying 3 burglary suspects

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who broke into a business after it closed.

The Gig Harbor Police Department (GHPD) shared photos of the suspects on Twitter Tuesday morning. Authorities say the three burglary suspects broke into a business after hours.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

It is unknown what business the suspects broke into, when it happened or if they stole anything.

One suspect appears to be a white man with short black hair. The other two suspects appear to be women, one with straight black hair, and the other with short red-dyed hair.

The GHPD says they realize the photos are not specific, but they are hoping that posting them online could generate some leads.

Anyone with information that can help investigators identify these people is asked to contact Detective Sam at 253-853-8254 and refer to case #22 295 00105.

RELATED: 'Something needs to change:' Car theft victim confronts thieves when deputies don't respond

RELATED: Deputies: Man shot, killed when trying to break into neighbor's home in Gig Harbor

This is a developing story.