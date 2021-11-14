Gig Harbor officer hit by suspected drunk driver, only minor injuries

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:33 PM PST, Chelan County
32
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:40 AM PST until WED 5:55 PM PST, Okanogan County
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Whatcom County
Flood Warning
from MON 8:13 AM PST until MON 10:00 PM PST, Skagit County, Whatcom County
High Wind Warning
from MON 10:00 AM PST until MON 7:00 PM PST, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Admiralty Inlet Area
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:32 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:38 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:22 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:04 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:42 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:51 PM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:13 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:28 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:24 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:28 AM PST, Clallam County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 6:21 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:36 AM PST, Clallam County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:26 AM PST, Whatcom County
High Wind Warning
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Central Coast
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:25 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:31 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:11 AM PST, Snohomish County
Flood Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Clallam County, Jefferson County
Flood Advisory
until MON 5:00 PM PST, San Juan County
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM PST until MON 7:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca
River Flood Watch
from TUE 4:40 PM PST until THU 3:33 PM PST, Okanogan County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
from MON 3:00 PM PST until MON 7:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Special Weather Statement
until MON 5:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Everett and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
until MON 5:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast

Gig Harbor officer hit by suspected drunk driver, only minor injuries

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Credit: Gig Harbor Police

GIG HARBOR, Wash. - A Gig Harbor police officer was hit by a suspected drunk driver early Sunday morning.

Authorities say officer Barber was patrolling near 90th Street and Bujacich Road when an oncoming car crossed the center line and struck them.

Despite the near head-on crash, Barber suffered only minor injuries and the other driver was not hurt.

Washington State Patrol arrived and arrested the 22-year-old driver, who authorities say blew twice the legal alcohol limit.

RELATED: Person hit, killed by suspected drunk driver in Puyallup

READ MORE: Pierce Co. crooks are getting away with auto theft easily, authorities say

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News