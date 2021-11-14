Gig Harbor officer hit by suspected drunk driver, only minor injuries
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - A Gig Harbor police officer was hit by a suspected drunk driver early Sunday morning.
Authorities say officer Barber was patrolling near 90th Street and Bujacich Road when an oncoming car crossed the center line and struck them.
Despite the near head-on crash, Barber suffered only minor injuries and the other driver was not hurt.
Washington State Patrol arrived and arrested the 22-year-old driver, who authorities say blew twice the legal alcohol limit.
RELATED: Person hit, killed by suspected drunk driver in Puyallup
READ MORE: Pierce Co. crooks are getting away with auto theft easily, authorities say
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Advertisement