Gig Harbor officer hit by suspected drunk driver, only minor injuries

A Gig Harbor police officer was hit by a suspected drunk driver early Sunday morning.

Authorities say officer Barber was patrolling near 90th Street and Bujacich Road when an oncoming car crossed the center line and struck them.

Despite the near head-on crash, Barber suffered only minor injuries and the other driver was not hurt.

Washington State Patrol arrived and arrested the 22-year-old driver, who authorities say blew twice the legal alcohol limit.

