Gig Harbor man booked for vehicular homicide after fatal crash

A Gig Harbor man has been arrested on a vehicular homicide charge after a fatal crash in Thurston County.

According to Washington State Patrol, the 53-year-old suspect was driving a Nissan pickup truck the wrong way on SR-101 at Shaker Church Road about 5 a.m. Friday when he struck another vehicle head-on, killing the other driver.

Investigators believe drugs are a factor. The victim has not been identified.

This is a developing story.