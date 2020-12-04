Expand / Collapse search

Gig Harbor man booked for vehicular homicide after fatal crash

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY - A Gig Harbor man has been arrested on a vehicular homicide charge after a fatal crash in Thurston County. 

According to Washington State Patrol, the 53-year-old suspect was driving a Nissan pickup truck the wrong way on SR-101 at Shaker Church Road about 5 a.m. Friday when he struck another vehicle head-on, killing the other driver. 

Investigators believe drugs are a factor. The victim has not been identified. 

This is a developing story. 

Fatal crash on Highway 101 (Photo credit: Washington State Patrol)