Gig Harbor crime spree: GameStop robbed Saturday & police say new video shows teens robbing gas station

New video shows the moment a Gig Harbor convenience store is held at gunpoint. It happened Friday, sparking a wild chain of events FOX 13 first reported on Sunday. Tonight, two of those suspects are still on the run.

Gig Harbor Police arrested two suspects, and seek another two, in connection to the crime spree from Friday night.

According to police, two men walked into a convenience store near Pioneer Way and Grandview St around 9:10 p.m., robbing the cashier at gunpoint. They got the till, climbed into a car with two other people and sped off down Grandview.

An officer patrolling nearby followed the suspect's car, and once the robbery was communicated by dispatch, they tried to initiate a traffic stop.

The car sped up, but then crashed into another car, then crashed into a building near Harborview Dr. and Soundview Dr.

All four suspects got out of the car and ran.

The officer pursuing them managed to catch up to one of the suspects, a man, and took him into a custody. Another suspect, a girl, went into a nearby house for treatment of a hand injury. She was also taken into police custody.

Police brought out extra officers, a K9 unit and a Washington State Patrol air unit to look for the other two suspects, but they were never found.

Authorities confirm the suspect vehicle was reported stolen, and officers impounded it for a search warrant, as the stolen money and a handgun were seen inside the car.

Officers reviewed surveillance video from the store that was robbed and identified the gunman as one of the suspects taken into custody. He would not confirm his identity, but authorities suspect he is a minor. Once he was treated at St. Anthony Hospital, officers booked him into Remann Hall.

The girl who was arrested said she had nothing to do with the robbery, and since they lacked the evidence, Gig Harbor Police say they drove her back to her home in Tacoma and released her from custody.

"The impact from the car was here," said Alinda Morris, the owner of Alinda Morris Interior Design. Her business is located in the same building that the four young robbery suspects are accused of smashing into Friday night.

"It did hit at a pretty high impact and there is a lot of debris that's still on the street," said Morris. "The response of the police is so fast, I mean, you have seven miles of downtown Gig Harbor and our police is like right there."

Some hours after the robbery pursuit, police say two suspects sped off from an apartment complex on Borgen Boulevard. One of them was believed to be a suspect in the robbery, so a Gig Harbor police sergeant pursued them.

The suspects crashed and ran into the woods by the Canterwood neighborhood. Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies were called in to assist, but they could not find the suspects.

The city's crime spree didn't stop there. Saturday, just after 6 p.m., a man estimated to be in his 30's robbed the GameStop in Gig Harbor.

"A suspect entered the game stop location in our town, and put a handgun to the clerk demanded the money and left with the till," said Kelly Busey, the Gig Harbor Police Chief.

That suspect is still on the loose, he's about 6 feet tall, about 300 lbs with short brown hair.

"It’s pretty worrisome. I just think of Gig Harbor as a safe place," said Sigurros Welborn, a Gig Harbor resident and GameStop customer. "There are a lot of kids that hang out around here, so it’s kind of scary."

GameStop had added security in place Monday.