Gig Harbor cancels summer movies and concerts at Skansie Park as COVID cases rise
article
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - The city of Gig Harbor announced its cancelation of remaining lineup concerts and movies at Skansie Park on Thursday due to increasing COVID-19 cases.
The events, Summer Sounds at Skansie and Friday Night Movies in the Park, are ending for the 2021 season, but a plan to host in-person events remains for 2022.
Concerts on Aug. 24th and Aug. 31. are canceled.
The movie showing scheduled for Aug. 27 is also canceled.
WATCH: Live coverage from Q13 News
Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram