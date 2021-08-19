Gig Harbor cancels summer movies and concerts at Skansie Park as COVID cases rise

article

The city of Gig Harbor announced its cancelation of remaining lineup concerts and movies at Skansie Park on Thursday due to increasing COVID-19 cases.

The events, Summer Sounds at Skansie and Friday Night Movies in the Park, are ending for the 2021 season, but a plan to host in-person events remains for 2022.

Concerts on Aug. 24th and Aug. 31. are canceled.

The movie showing scheduled for Aug. 27 is also canceled.

