Gig Harbor: 23 arrested in 2-day retail theft emphasis patrol

Gig Harbor Police arrested 23 theft suspects in just two days as part of a retail theft emphasis patrol.

According to authorities, the emphasis patrol was conducted on March 23 and 24. Plainclothes detectives, police officers and a Pierce County Sheriff investigator worked with local loss prevention officers.

The police department says in just two days, they made 23 arrests—21 for third-degree theft and two for second-degree robbery.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Gig Harbor Police)

Police say the two robbery charges stemmed from suspects trying to fight with loss prevention staff while committing theft.

RELATED: 'It's been hard to deal with': Birthday vigil held for missing Spanaway woman

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

In all, more than $3,500 in merchandise was recovered during the emphasis patrol, police say.