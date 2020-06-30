Get the new Q13 FOX News and Weather Apps

article

Stay in the know with the new and improved Q13 FOX News App for Seattle and Western Washington!

Click here to download our new apps

Our redesigned app connects you to the stories that impact your life. We cover topics that matter most to you including local & national headlines, weather, sports, traffic, politics, entertainment, food, education, crime and so much more.

NEWS & VIDEO

- Breaking news delivered as fast as it breaks

- Stay in the know with our in-app live stream

- Streamlined content display for a user-friendly experience

WEATHER

- Hourly conditions and 7-day forecasts so you're always ready

- Interactive radar 24 hours a day

- Fresh video updates from Q13's meteorologists

Advertisement

SPORTS

- The best source for news on the Seahawks, Mariners, and Sounders!

Missing your Q13 News alerts?

A note for iPhone and iPad users: Make sure you have downloaded our brand new app to continue receiving breaking news and weather updates from Q13 FOX.