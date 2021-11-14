Georgia McDonald's employee says 6,400-item order cost more than $7,000

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:33 PM PST, Chelan County
32
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:40 AM PST until WED 5:55 PM PST, Okanogan County
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Whatcom County
Flood Warning
from MON 8:13 AM PST until MON 10:00 PM PST, Skagit County, Whatcom County
High Wind Warning
from MON 10:00 AM PST until MON 7:00 PM PST, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Admiralty Inlet Area
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:32 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:38 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:22 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:04 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:42 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:14 AM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:13 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:28 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:24 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:28 AM PST, Clallam County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 6:21 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:36 AM PST, Clallam County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:26 AM PST, Whatcom County
High Wind Warning
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Central Coast
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:25 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:31 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:11 AM PST, Snohomish County
Flood Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Clallam County, Jefferson County
Flood Advisory
until MON 5:00 PM PST, San Juan County
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM PST until MON 7:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca
River Flood Watch
from TUE 4:40 PM PST until THU 3:33 PM PST, Okanogan County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
from MON 3:00 PM PST until MON 7:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Special Weather Statement
until MON 5:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Everett and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
until MON 5:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast

Georgia McDonald's employee says 6,400-item order cost more than $7,000

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:49AM
FOX 5 Atlanta

Georgia McDonald's employee says she prepared 6,400-item order

The order cost more than $7,000. It was allegedly for a local prison.

PERRY, Ga. - Sometimes, there's no telling what to expect when you come to work. 

An employee for a McDonald's in Perry, Georgia, said she was first skeptical when someone called to order 1,600 McChicken sandwiches, 1,600 McDoubles and 3,200 cookies in four hours. 

On TikTok, Brittani Curtis shows countless boxes containing all of the items. 

She said the restaurant found out they were preparing the massive order for a local prison. 

In the comments, the poster said the order cost more than $7,000. 

"No lie, ya girl is TIRED," she wrote in the description of the video.

_____

