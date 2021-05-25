Georgia man accused of killing his wife arrested in Tukwila

A man wanted on murder charges in Atlanta for allegedly killing his wife and dumping her body out of state has been arrested in Tukwila.

Tykeisha Marie Dixon, 33, was reported missing in Atlanta a day before her body was found at a southern Illinois highway intersection on May 11, according to The Associated Press.

Her husband, 39-year-old Luther "Luke" Lee Henderson Jr., was identified as the suspect.

Tukwila Police public information officer Victor Masters said officers spotted Henderson acting erratically on Saturday, then found his warrant when they made contact with him.

He was taken into custody without incident and will be extradited to Atlanta.

He is currently being held in King County Jail.

