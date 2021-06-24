Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 2:00 PM PDT until MON 9:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
6
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 2:00 PM PDT until MON 9:00 PM PDT, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM PDT until MON 11:00 PM PDT, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until SUN 9:00 PM PDT, South Washington Coast
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 2:00 PM PDT until THU 8:00 PM PDT, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 1:00 PM PDT until THU 7:00 PM PDT, East Slopes Northern Cascades, Wenatchee Area

George Floyd statues vandalized in Brooklyn, Newark

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
FOX 5 NY

Video of Floyd statue vandals

The NYPD released surveillance video of four men on their way to deface the statue of George Floyd in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK - Less than a week after its installation, a statue of George Floyd in Brooklyn has been targeted by vandals.

Officials say the 6-foot sculpture located at Flatbush Junction was defaced with white nationalist graffiti.

The vandalism was discovered Thursday morning and the statue was covered in tarps.

The NYPD is investigating the incident as a possible hate crime. 

George Floyd statues in Brooklyn, Newark vandalized

Two statues dedicated to George Floyd in Brooklyn and Newark were vandalized with white nationalist graffiti.

A 700-pound bronze statue of Floyd in Newark, New Jersey was also defaced with similar graffiti. 

Confront Art, the group that installed the Floyd Statue is Brooklyn, says it will be cleaned up and moved to other neighborhoods as originally planned. 

RELATED: George Floyd statue unveiled in Brooklyn as Juneteenth marked across US

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!