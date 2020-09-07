Gas Works Park closed in Seattle ahead of planned prayer rally

Labor Day is the last official holiday of the summer, but people won’t be celebrating at Gas Works Park.

The City of Seattle closed the park for the holiday, and it won’t re-open until Tuesday morning at 6 a.m.

Seattle Parks and Recreation officials say they closed the park because of anticipated overcrowding and COVID-19 concerns, but they did not mention that a prayer rally is scheduled there.

The #LetUsWorship prayer rallies have been taking place across the country recently in defiance of state lockdowns. A Christian worship group based in California lists Gas Works Park as the site of a prayer rally scheduled for Monday.

The group gathered at Seattle’s Cal Anderson Park in August, drawing a large crowd to the area.

State officials say the prayer rally violated coronavirus safety orders on gatherings.

While it’s still unclear if the prayer rally will try to proceed as planned, Seattle Parks and Recreation says no unpermitted events will be allowed at Gas Works Park this Labor Day.

A total of 16 parks across Seattle will also be shutting down at 8 p.m. daily instead of 9 p.m. to help slow the spread of the disease.

“Seattle Parks and Recreation does not allow unpermitted public events to take place in Seattle parks and asks the public continue to adhere to current public health guidelines so that we can keep our parks open,” said Seattle Parks and Recreation officials.