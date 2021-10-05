Gas line break forces evacuations at Renton High School

article

A gas line break has forced Renton High School to be evacuated.

Renton Police closed Second Street near the school while they investigated. Fire officials say a gas line was broken at a construction site on Whitworth Avenue.

Renton Fire and Puget Sound Energy quickly responded and closed the line.

The gas odor is still in the air, but officials say gas levels are safe for all buildings in the area.

