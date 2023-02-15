Gary Moyer: $1 million felony warrant issued for man wanted for theft, burglary in Kitsap County

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Authorities in Kitsap County are searching for a man wanted for burglary, theft and motor vehicle theft. A judge issued a $1 million felony warrant for the arrest of Gary Michael Moyer.

Investigators say the charges stem from several crimes being investigated by the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

Moyer is already charged with the attempted theft of a Chase Bank ATM on SE Mile Hill Dr. on Dec. 12, 2022. He's also charged with stealing an Amazon delivery van in Port Orchard.

Following those charges, Moyer posted $500,000 bail and was released from jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your smartphone. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.