Gardening with Tim: Making the most of small spaces

By
Published 
Gardening with Tim
Q13 FOX

SEATTLE - If you live in an apartment or condo in a compact urban area, you may not have access to a yard or a city-owned garden plot. 

But that doesn't mean you can't garden! Q13 meteorologist and master gardener Tim Joyce shows you some dwarf varieties that can bring some greenery to your patios and balconies: 

Gardening in small urban spaces

Q13 meteorologist and master gardener Tim Joyce shows us how to spruce up even the smallest city space.

