Garbage piling up? Seattle prepares to pick up extra waste when collection resumes

If your garbage has been piling up due to last week’s snow storm, the City of Seattle says it is okay to put several garbage bags out on your sidewalk.

Waste collection was called off in several neighborhoods after Seattle was buried under a blanket of snow. Warmer temperatures are only just starting to melt that snow, but in the meantime, garbage might be piling up for people who have not had theirs picked up by the city.

Seattle Public Utilities wants to remind residents they can put extra garbage in plastic bags next to their bin. Extra recycling goes in a cardboard box, paper bag or personal can, and extra compost goes in a personal can or plastic bag.

