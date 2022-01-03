Garbage collection delayed in some Seattle neighborhoods, citing icy roads

article

Garbage collection in Seattle is once again delayed, as icy conditions made it difficult for crews in some neighborhoods.

Seattle Public Utilities said contractors went out Monday to try and pick up garbage and recycling, but had to call off service in certain neighborhoods. Waste collection was paused last week after heavy snowfall complicated city services.

Customers are asked to put their garbage out by 7 a.m. the day it is scheduled to be collected, and to leave it out the following day if it has not been picked up yet. People can also put out double the usual amount of garbage at no additional cost, even if it is not their typical week for collection.

The city says contractors will try to pick up as much ‘off-week’ recycling as possible, and ask customers to be patient with the delays.

