Gang member sentenced to 88 years in prison for 2017 killing

article

A 41-year-old gang member was sentenced Monday to more than 88 years in prison for shooting a Wapato woman in 2017 and attempting to have a witness killed.

Michael Joseph Allred was accused of shooting a woman outside her home and ordering fellow gang members to burn down a witness’ home, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

Last month a jury found Allred guilty of four counts of first-degree assault, attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree arson, witness tampering, felony harassment and unlawful firearms possession.

The witness who was the target of the attempted arson told the court she continues to live in fear and believes that she will eventually be killed.

"I live in fear every day," she said. "I have people outside watching, I have cameras. I know it’s going to happen."

Deputy Prosecutor Nicholas Barrett argued for a high sentencing range, noting Allred’s previous offenses, which include a drive-by-shooting, burglary and assault.

Especially concerning was Allred’s call to have the witness killed, Barrett said. Authorities obtained a letter and telephone recordings from Allred ordering the witness’ house to be burned down.

"This request wasn’t just made once," Barrett said. "It was with the expectation that it would be followed up. That letter was the best proof of a lack of remorse."

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram