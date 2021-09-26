FBI takes items to test, match Brian Laundrie's DNA, family attorney says

The FBI showed up at the home of Brian Laundrie's parents Sunday to request personal items they could test and match for DNA, according to the Laundrie family attorney. It's unclear what prompted the request, on the eighth day of the search for Gabby Petito's fiancé.

According to reporting by Jodi Goldberg with FOX 5 New York, "Brian’s parents provided the FBI with what they could."

Dog joins the hunt

Search crews returned to Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County Sunday.

While nothing of note has been reported from yesterday’s search, investigators now have an extra hand in their manhunt. Dog the Bounty Hunter paid a visit to the Laundrie family home in North Port but received no answer.

Duane Chapman – his real name – and his wife were already on their honeymoon in Florida when people started reaching out to him about the case. Now, he’s joining the hunt for 23-year-old Brian. He said his expertise could help investigators.

Searching for Brian Laundrie

For the last week, search crews have scoured the 25,000 acres that make up Carlton Reserve. That’s where Laundrie’s parents told police Brian went for a hike on September 14. He hasn’t been heard from since.

The family attorney told FOX News the parents – Christopher and Roberta Laundrie – said Brian did not take a cell phone or wallet with him, and they’re worried he might hurt himself. Officials have already combed the whole north side of the park and much of the Venice side of the reserve.

"We are working as hard to find him now as we did on day one," said North Port PD Cmdr. Joe Fussell. "That is really what is carrying us through. Is the drive to try to find Brian and try to put closure to this investigation."

Chapman is a father of 13 children. He lost a daughter around the same age as Gabby back in 2006 in a car accident. He said he can relate to Gabby’s family and wants to help get justice for them.

Remembering Gabby Petito

It’s been two weeks since Gabby Petito was reported missing and one week since her remains were discovered in Grand Teton National Park. As the search for her fiancé Brian Laundrie continues, communities from New York to North Port, Florida mourn Gabby’s death.

A funeral service and memorial was held Sunday in Long Island for family, friends, and community members.

Saturday night, hundreds from the North Port community came out to honor Gabby, holding a vigil outside of city hall in remembrance of her life. They say while she didn’t live in the community for long, her life and her story has already impacted so many.

Those as the vigil released butterflies as the sun set began to set, held a silent prayer and lit candles in remembrance of Gabby. This comes as hundreds from the community have continued to show up at city hall all week to add to the growing memorial, dropping off teddy bears and flowers.

Investigators are now focused on finding answers as to what happened to Gabby, but the community is focused on making sure her memory continues to live on.

"She needs prayers, her family needs prayers, I mean, I prayed for her to be found and God answered that prayer, to just bring her home," says Colleen Roy, a North Port resident, "and it just breaks our heart to know just a beautiful girl was taken too soon."

