Gabby Petito case: Body found at Wyoming search site; no confirmation of identity

A body has been found in Wyoming in the same area where officials are searching for Gabby Petito, but there is no confirmation yet on the identity.

Fox News confirms the coroner arrived this afternoon in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Moose, Wyoming, where agents have been looking for the missing Florida woman. Ten minutes later, K-9 search teams began leaving the area.

The FBI is planning a 6 p.m. news conference from the park with more information.

Petito, 22, was reported missing over a week ago after her fiancée returned to their North Port home without her. Brian Laundrie, 23, was later named a person of interest in the case, but he himself later went missing.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have spent the weekend combing the swampy Carlton Preserve in Venice. Laundrie’s parents picked up his car there on Tuesday, then reported him missing late Friday.

So far, search teams have not found anything in the 25,000-acre preserve. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office mobile command center was spotted leaving the scene Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the search for Gabby was underway out west, not far from where the traveling couple had last been seen together.

The FBI on Sunday said law enforcement agencies were searching the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area "located in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park."

NPPD photo

A family traveling through Grand Teton National Park posted a video Sunday morning that they believe shows Gabby Petito’s van on Aug. 27 – two days after Petito last spoke to her mother.

At about 1:40 into the video, posted by the account "Red White & Bethune," the family drives past a white van parked by the side of the road. It was not immediately clear if the van, in fact, belonged to the couple.

Petito is one of three people missing near Grand Teton Park this summer.

Graphic via FOX News

