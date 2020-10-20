Funeral service for San Francisco firefighter who died in training accident

Funeral services will be held Tuesday for a San Francisco firefighter and paramedic who died earlier this month from injuries sustained in a training accident.

A private celebration of Jason Cortez's life will be held at 11 a.m. at Oracle Park. It is for family and invited guests.

Cortez will be buried at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.

Jason Cortez of Station 3.

On Oct. 7, the 42-year-old Cortez was participating in a drill at the Division of Training at 19th and Folsom Streets. A water blast pushed him off the fire escape at training, and he fell, dying later at the hospital, a firefighter's report stated.

"Jay was an outstanding man, husband, father, son, brother and friend," a GoFundMe for him stated. "Jason was a compassionate paramedic and a skilled firefighter. He was especially known for always conducting himself with professionalism and integrity. He worked hard, was respected by his colleagues and loved by all."

Cortez joined the SFFD in June 2007. He first worked as an EMT and paramedic on the ambulance out of Station 49.

In 2015, he was hired into the 118th Fire Academy Recruit class, where he received his training in fire suppression. After completing his probationary year, he was assigned to engine company 25 in the Bayview district, not far from Potrero Hill, where he grew up.

Last January, Cortez was assigned to Station 3. His friends remember him as a phenomenal cook, noting he was the only person at the firehouse who knew what a "Bearnaise" sauce was and how to make it from scratch.

As a youth, Cortez attended Grace Cathedral and graduated from Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep. He then attended St. Mary's in Moraga, where he played D1 basketball.

His friends are hoping to raise money to benefit his widow, Patricia, and sons, Jackson and Greyson.

Cortez is also survived by his father, Gil, and his wife, Nellie, his mother, Sonya, his brother, Greg and extended family.

If you're interested in donating to his family, click here.