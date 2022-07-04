From one July Fourth to the next, a look at how the year has changed

article

How different a year can look.

Last Fourth of July, the Biden administration was in the midst of a nationwide push to get 70% of American adults vaccinated against COVID-19. The White House planned a bash that doubled as a celebration of independence from the virus. The economy was booming and public approval of President Joe Biden’s job performance was solid. Fast-forward to this Independence Day, and many things have seriously changed.

Within weeks, even some of the president’s allies privately admitted that the speech had been premature. Soon the administration would learn that the delta variant could be transmitted by people who had already been vaccinated.

Masks went back on, then came polarizing vaccination mandates. The even-more-contagious omicron variant would arrive months later, infecting millions and causing chaos during the holiday season.

In May 2022, the COVID death toll topped one million in America — the first country in the world to reach the grim milestone.

Now, the coronavirus is indeed less of a threat and infections are far less likely to lead to death, but Congress is refusing to supply more money to deal with the pandemic.

The pandemic’s resurgence was swiftly followed last summer by the debacle of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan when the Taliban seized control of the country faster than the administration expected as the U.S.-backed regime collapsed. Then, negotiations over Biden’s broader domestic agenda stalled, only to collapse altogether in December.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February caused a worldwide spike in gas prices, exacerbating inflation that reached a 40-year-high.

And another blow for Biden’s administration came last month when the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion under Roe v. Wade and curtailed the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions.

The latest poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that his approval rating remains at 39%, the lowest since taking office and a steep slide from 59% one year ago. Only 14% of Americans believe the country is headed in the right direction, down from 44%.

Despite inflation and high gas prices, Americans have also been taking advantage of their newfound freedom from the pandemic this Independence Day.

AAA predicted that nearly 48 million people traveled at least 50 miles or more from home over the weekend, slightly fewer than in 2019.

And airports saw their biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020 — about 2.49 million passengers went through security checkpoints at U.S. airports Friday, surpassing the previous pandemic-era record of 2.46 million reached earlier in the week, according to figures released Saturday by the Transportation Security Administration.

The escalating numbers show leisure travelers aren’t being deterred from flying by rising fares, the ongoing spread of COVID-19, or worries about recurring flight delays and cancellations.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden are once again hosting a celebration at the White House. Military families are invited and the president is scheduled to deliver remarks celebrating the day at 5 p.m. ET.

Later that night, they will view the annual fireworks display over the National Mall.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed