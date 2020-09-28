Friends remember legacy of local landscaper involved in deadly hit-and-run incident

Family and friends continue to seek answers for the suspect in a hit-and-run incident that killed Mark Allan Davis.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office believes Davis was on foot walking to a friend’s home in Everett the night of August 7 or 8 when he was struck by a vehicle. It happened on the 3100 block of 110th Street SE.

The incident left the 47-year-old with severe injuries all over his body and head. He died in the hospital a few days later.

Davis worked as a landscaper, and became friends with Michael and Maggie Goodwill after tending to their yard over these last few years.

“I can tell you that Mark was probably the kindest, gentlest man that I've ever met,” said Michael. “A lot of this around here, as you see it, is all Mark and some of the flowers that he planted and some of the twigs that he planted that have bloomed already. You know, they will come around next spring and bloom again and when they do, Mark will come around again, and we're looking forward to that.”

In honor of their friend, the couple is reaching out to local and state leaders to share Davis’ ideas on supporting people experiencing homelessness, as Davis has experienced housing insecurity before.

“I don't know how we got so close to him, but we just did and it was funny, he was protective of us as well,” said Maggie. “I was a hospice nurse and I worked with death and dying a lot, but this was different. You know, this is the first time somebody's just been ripped away like that and just makes me really angry and sad that that they left him there like that. It’s just not right.”

The family and Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound are offering $6 thousand reward for a tip that leads to an arrest.

“Honestly, I would say it's probably one of the hardest things that I've ever gone through, losing my brother,” said Donna Weber Schaap, sister. “I think that not knowing who did this to him and knowing that someone just left him to die is incredibly hard to wrap your head around. It really is. There's not a moment in my day that I don't think about him.”

There is no surveillance video or a suspect vehicle description, so investigators need your help to bring closure to family and friends of Davis.

You can submit information anonymously to the Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 tips app, or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).