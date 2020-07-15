Friends, family mourn Bothell police officer Jonathan Shoop killed in line of duty

A Bothell Police officer shot and killed Monday night left a lucrative career in technology to become an officer because he wanted to serve others.

Jonathan Shoop's death is raising new questions about the possible risks involved with defunding police.

“I only know how to express myself through music," said Alvin Little, a retired Seattle police officer who visited the memorial to play the saxophone. "And that’s why I wanted to play a few hymns for him. And show his family some honor."

“Just a wonderful young man," said Bothell Police Chief Ken Seuberlich. "Giving heart. Wanted to serve. This hurts.”

His top priority is taking care of Shoop's girlfriend, his two brothers and his mother.

Shoop was killed Monday night inside his patrol car. Seuberlich said another officer was also shot inside his SUV and came within an inch of losing their life.

Shoop, who was 32 years old, served in the US Coast Guard before becoming a police officer. He managed teams at Amazon but left that well-paying job because he wanted to help others.

“He got into this job for all the right reasons," said Captain Mike Johnson, who helped introduce Shoop to policing when Shoop joined the force in June of 2019.

“Officer shoop’s legacy within this department is a caring compassionate person who wanted to come here and do the right thing for the right reason.”

Shoop's death led many at the memorial in Bothell to discuss the current debate about defunding police.

Don Hayward drove an hour with his young sons to visit the memorial.

“I do not think they should be defunded," said Hayward. "I think that defunding the police just leads to more problems.”

Police would typically be preparing a public memorial service for Shoop. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on gatherings, there cannot be a large service at this time.

Those who want to pay their respects are asked to visit the memorial right next to city hall in Bothell.