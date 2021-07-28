Friend of man killed at park in SeaTac says the loss 'feels like a nightmare'

The Major Crimes Unit of the King County Sheriff's Office is looking for the gunman who opened fire in front of a crowd at Valley Ridge Park in SeaTac, killing a man before taking off.

Now, deputies are reviewing surveillance video and several witness statements from the deadly shooting on Tuesday night.

Valante is a close friend of the man killed. He stopped by the park Wednesday afternoon to see the place where his friend was shot. Valante said he can’t explain his emotions, but everything feels like a nightmare.

"I wanted to make it make sense to me, you know? Like, the whole thing don’t make sense to me," said Valante.

He said his friend is a father and would always make sure to take care of his family—putting the needs of others before himself.

"He looked out for everybody else before anybody looked out for him," said Valante.

Investigators said several people were at the park next to Tyee High School when the shooter confronted the man that evening. Moments later, the man was shot and the suspect took off running to a car and got away. Detectives said they are receiving helpful tips that are leading them closer to arresting the suspect.

The sheriff’s office said this is the 18th homicide this year that detectives are investigating. Valante said too many families are hurting from all the gun violence.

"We got kids that’s not going to grow up with no dads. Y’all just don’t know what you’re doing out here and at that you’re doing it wrong. It may seem right to you, but that’s something you got to live with for the rest of your life," said Valante.

King County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine a cause of death before confirming the victim’s name and age.

