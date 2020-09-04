Friday update: Evans Canyon fire burns almost 70,000 acres, 10 percent contained

Air quality is extremely poor and hundreds of homes are threatened in Yakima and Kittitas counties as firefighters continue to battle the Evans Canyon wildfire.

As of Friday morning, the fire in central Washington had burned almost 70,000 acres and was only 10 percent contained.

About 1,000 people have evacuated from their homes. At least five homes, along with several structures, have burned in the fire.

Hillary Franz, state commissioner of public lands, says the more than 400 firefighters on the frontlines cannot be housed in tent camps like they were in the past because of the pandemic. They have to find hotel rooms for them instead.

They are getting some outside help, like planes from Montana that are dumping water on the flames.

The problem in Yakima and Kittitas counties is high winds that are kicking up the flames and making it hard for firefighters to make progress.

As of Friday morning, the Evans Canyon fire was threatening about 900 more homes.