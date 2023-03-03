Fresh snowfall in the Cascades to benefit snowpack in Stevens Pass

The end of winter is bringing with it some of the best snow of the season, if you can get to the slopes.

Friday was a major snow day for the Cascades with 10 fresh inches of snow that dropped overnight at Stevens Pass Ski Resort. Skiers and snowboarders by the dozen soon followed.

"It’s been absolutely amazing today. It’s been [a] blower-- we got like 10 to 15 inches overnight. It’s been insane, the best day of the season," said one skier Luke Dequilettes.

Dequilettes spent the day making tracks across the resort, starting his runs with a quick safety check.

"A lot of fun, deep snow, good tree runs, and you know, ski patrol is doing their thing. They're blowing out avalanches, it’s super safe," said Dequilettes.

Snowboarder Nick Hegarty came in all the way from Boston to take advantage of the conditions here, as his hometown in Massachusetts has seen a mild winter.

"This morning was just incredible. It was the best snow, I’ve ever been in," said Hegarty

Stevens Pass recorded 15 inches of snow in the last 24 hours, but director of mountain operations Vince Arthur said he wants to see more.

"The snow pack is a little light. We average about 450 for a season. We’re a little light on that, so we’re hoping for the miracle March, if it happens," Arthur said.

But what’s good for the resorts may not be so good for the roads. The Washington State Department of Transportation said they are keeping a careful eye on likely avalanche areas.

"We are out there, we have crews around the clock. We have incident response teams patrolling, and we just want to work together for everybody to be able to safely get to their destination," said Lauren Loebsack, the WSDOT communications manager for North Central Region.