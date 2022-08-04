French's unveils mustard doughnut for National Mustard Day — how to get a free one

article

French’s, the American brand of mustard and other condiments, is getting into the doughnut business.

The McCormick & Company-owned brand this week announced a limited-edition "French's Mustard Donut" in honor of National Mustard Day, which is Saturday, Aug. 6. The mustard-infused treat is described as a "bold, crave-able doughnut" that allows "mustard lovers to wake up and taste the tang."

The limited-edition mustard doughnut was developed in partnership with the Brooklyn, New York-based shop Dough Doughnuts and combines the flavor of French's Classic Yellow Mustard with Dough's brioche recipe.

It features a "sweet and savory yellow mustard coating" and comes topped with a yellow mustard cake crumble.

McCormick’s Chief Marketing Officer Jill Pratt said the unique treat is the latest of the brand’s edible ideas in honor of National Mustard Day.

"We've been known to go big for National Mustard Day – with Mustard Ice Cream in 2019, Mustard Beer in 2020, and Mustard Buns in 2021. This year, we're excited to collaborate with Dough and introduce French's Mustard Donuts, adding our Classic Yellow Mustard to morning routines," Prat said in a statement.

French's limited-edition Mustard Donuts in celebration of National Mustard Day. (Credit: Provided)

French's Mustard Donut will only be available on Aug. 6 at Dough’s retail locations in New York City, as well as online with shipping nationwide at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT. Fans who order online can snag a free two-pack of Mustard Doughnuts online at DoughDoughnuts.com — while supplies last, the company said.

French’s is also planning a "take over" of Dough’s shops across New York City on Aug. 6, transforming them with bright yellow furnishings, pop art, and French's Mustard Donut-inspired swag.

Customers who visit on Aug. 6 will receive a free French's Mustard Donut at these Dough locations:

Flatiron (14 W 19th St.)

Brooklyn (646 Vanderbilt Ave.)

Astoria (21-70 31st St.)

Rockefeller Center (10 Rockefeller Center)

Urbanspace Vanderbilt (230 Park Ave.)

Smorgasburg (90 Kent Ave.)

Other food companies have made headlines for their unique marketing ideas in recent days. Last month, Velveeta announced the launch of its new "Veltini," which includes "Velveeta infused vodka," olive brine, and vermouth. The drink is garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta-stuffed olives and jumbo Velveeta Shells & Cheese for the finishing touches.

Earlier this year, Krispy Kreme started selling a dozen glazed doughnuts for the average U.S. price of a gallon of regular gas. In April, it also teamed up with Cinnamon Toast Crunch to debut three new cereal milk-inspired doughnuts.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.