City of Tacoma prepares for icy road conditions as freezing temps come in

The work of making the roads safer in Tacoma and the rest of Pierce County really hasn’t stopped since the first snowflakes began to fall Wednesday night.

"We came in about four in the morning, and we’re just spreading the de-ice and clearing pathways and just trying to make this parking lot safer," said Michael Frey, a city worker. "As the temperatures keep dropping, everything is starting to re-freeze, which means we just have to keep going over it."

Frey is part of a small army of city workers fighting the winter weather with plows and salt.

Temperatures are projected to dip into the low 20s Thursday night, which could set new records and turn any wet, untreated surfaces into ice-skating rinks for travelers.

"It's been a little difficult this winter season because the temperatures have been hovering right around freezing," said assistant division manager Jake Green with the City of Tacoma Street Operations.

Green says right now there are already three salt brine trucks out in the city of Tacoma preparing the roads for potential ice.

"It does freeze, so the temperatures are right there makes it a little difficult on us, but we’re going to be here no matter what," he said.

The city of Tacoma's inclement weather website has posted available shelters for those in need of a place to stay warm.