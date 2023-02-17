Free wheel locks available for KIA and Hyundai owners impacted by car theft trend

KIA and Hyundai owners with cars impacted by the TikTok theft trend can pick up free wheel locks thanks to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force.

In January, thieves stolen 1,603 cars in King County and 909 in Pierce County.

KIAs and Hyundais are an unfortunate easy target. The Puget Sound Auto Theft task force says crooks and even kids learned out to steal 2011-2021, key-start, models thanks to a social media trend.

"It makes my heart race because, it’s like, every day, my window looks out to the street, and I always look every morning to see if my car is still there. Because that’s how scared I am now-a-days," said Jacob Garcia.

Garcia owns a KIA. He says it is the first car he has purchased for himself. He worries it might not be his for long.

"Hardworking people are getting their stuff stolen," he said.

On Friday, Garcia traveled to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department South Hill Precinct to get a little piece of mind.

The department is handing out free wheel locks thanks to a donation from the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force.

RELATED: Here are the local police departments offering free steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai owners

Anyone with a 2011-2021 key-start Hyundai or Kia can bring their registration and key to the precinct to get a wheel lock.

You can pick up the device at the lobby Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Officials with the department tell FOX 13 News the wheel lock is a good theft deterrent, but it is not a guarantee your car is safe.

Deputies suggest also investing in a GPS tracker for your car.

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force also reports KIA is introducing a new and free anti-theft software upgrade for cars impacted by this theft trend.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said they had 200 devices available, and dozens of people stopped by on the first day.

If you are not able to get a free wheel lock, you can also purchase the same device for less than $40. Cheaper options are also available for as low as $20.

RELATED: The Spotlight: TikTok Kia Boyz

Earlier this year, the City of Seattle filed a complaint in federal court against the makers for failing to install anti-theft technology in some of their cars.

The lawsuit accuses Kia and Hyundai of endangering the public safety of the entire Seattle community by not installing engine immobilizers in many of their vehicles, as well as not issuing recalls for their older models that lack this technology.

Here is a list of all the departments and locations that are offering the wheel lock:

Renton

The police department said it received a limited supply of locks, and anyone who owns a 2021 and older Hyundai model with a key ignition can pick up a free lock.

Drivers will need to make an appointment and once confirmed, they will need to bring their registration to Renton City Hall.

Their locks are on a first come, first serve basis, and it's one lock per registration.

As of Monday, Renton police said they have not received any locks from KIA.

Tukwila

Drivers can start picking up their locks at the Justice Center at 15005 Tukwila International Boulevard between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day of the week.

To get a free lock, owners/lessee must be a Tukwila resident, need a Hyundai or KIA car registration and bring your driver's license.

One lock will be issued per resident.

Puget Sound Auto Taskforce

The multi-agency announced last week that it will be locks delivered in the coming weeks.

In order to receive a lock, drivers will need to provide proof of registration.

The locks will be available for pickup at: