Free entrance to National Parks on Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, the national parks system is waiving its entrance fees.

Veterans Day is one of six days throughout the year where the National Parks Service gets rid of entrance fees, and Veterans Day is the last one of the year.

Washington state is home to three national parks: Mount Rainier, North Cascades, and Olympic National Park.

With snow hitting mountain areas, make sure you check each park's website for road and closures, and other alerts in effect.

