Free Boating Day at the Center for Wooden Boats in Seattle

Even with gray skies and scattered showers, people came to Seattle's Lake Union to boat, paddle, and learn Free Boat Day 2023.

The Center for Wooden Boats organizes the event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It provided free rides on historic boats, some as old as 100 years old. The event also provided free sailing lessons. Also, all canoes, kayaks and rowboats were free to rent.

This is the second year the center for wooden boats has had Free Boat Day. Organizers said it's a great opportunity for anyone to enjoy being in the lake, free of charge.

"Everyone in the Pacific Northwest is really close to the water, so it is a safety experience as well," said Shelby Allman with The Center for Wooden Boats. "We are connecting to heritage in some way. Everyone has a connection to the lake."

The Center for Wooden Boats also announced the return of Public Sail. Once a month, volunteer skippers and crew take passengers out on Lake Union a variety of boats from steamboats, schooners, ketches, and yachts. It's a Seattle tradition that's been around for more than 25 years. The next public sail will be May 28.